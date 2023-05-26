DeSantis slams Trump for adding ‘almost $8 trillion in debt in just 4 years’

MSNBC anchor Chris Jansing played a clip of 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis hitting back at Donald Trump during a New Hampshire radio interview on Thursday, a day after officially announcing his run for president.

“I want to play just a little bit more of what DeSantis had to say just this morning,” Jansing began as she played the clip of DeSantis with Jack Heath.

“Honestly, some of his attacks against me. He’s moving to the left, attacking me, for example, for opposing an immigration amnesty that he supported when he was president for illegal aliens. And I did oppose that because I don’t support amnesty,” DeSantis told the radio host.

“He also attacked me for voting against one of the bloated omnibus spending bills that he supported as president. And I agree, I don’t think you should do those bloated bills we are 31 trillion in debt. And he added almost $8 trillion in debt in just four years as president,” the Florida governor said of his main GOP primary rival.

“So going after Trump’s record saying he’s moving to the left, attacking his actions as president, do you see this marking a new phase of the campaign?” Janisng then asked commentator Matthew Dowd.

“Well, it’s a new phase, but I don’t think it’s going to be effective because I don’t think Ron DeSantis under understands fully who the Republican primary voters are. They’re not fiscally conservative,” replied Dowd, who was the chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign.

“It’s not what we used to think of the Republican primary voters as fiscally conservative. They actually want to get the benefits of government. They’re very culturally conservative, is what they are and who they want. And a candidate has less to do with policy and more to do with the promotion of the idea of grievance and retribution,” Dowd concluded.

mediaite