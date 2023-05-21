Salameh to appeal Interpol arrest warrant, refuses to resign

by yalibnan 281

Embattled Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh has reiterated that he intends to appeal an Interpol notice issued for him after he failed to show up in Paris earlier this week for questioning in a key corruption case.

In remarks to the Associated Press, Salameh argued that he did not receive the summons for questioning in Paris in person, “according to the rules and laws.”

The Central Bank returned the summons, which had arrived while Salameh was absent from the bank, according to judicial officials.

“I am introducing an appeal to cancel the notice,” Salameh told the AP.

France, Germany, and Luxembourg are investigating Salameh and associates over myriad financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and the laundering of $330 million. A French investigative judge on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for Salameh after he did not answer summons for questioning in Paris.

Lebanon is unlikely to comply with the Interpol notice and arrest and hand over Salameh to French authorities. Under the country’s laws, Lebanon does not extradite its own citizens.

Interpol listed Salameh’s notice on its website, adding that he is wanted by France for “criminal conspiracy with intent to commit offenses punishable by ten years of prison”, “organized money laundering”, and aggravated tax fraud.

Salameh denies allegations of corruption, and maintains that he amassed his wealth of hundreds of millions of dollars through his previous job as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and investments. He said he would only resign if convicted of a crime.

The 72-year-old governor has held his post for almost 30 years, but says he intends to step down after his current term ends in July.

The three European governments in March 2022 froze over $130 million in assets linked to the probe. During a visit to Lebanon in March, the European delegation questioned Salameh about the Lebanese central bank’s assets and investments outside the country, a Paris apartment — which the governor owns — and his brother Raja Salameh’s brokerage firm Forry Associates Ltd.

Once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, Salameh since late 2019 has been heavily blamed for Lebanon’s financial meltdown. Many say he precipitated the economic crisis, which has plunged three-quarters of Lebanon’s population of 6 million into poverty.

According to the head of the Third Lebanon Republic initiative, Omar Harfush Salameh was prevented from traveling to France by “Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker PM Najib Mikati, for fear that Salameh would reveal to the French judiciary the secrets and mysteries of the political system”

He revealed that “Switzerland rejected Salameh’s request not to give France, Luxembourg, Germany and Belgium bank information about him. All information that pertains to the governor , his family and his associates will soon reach these countries.”

The Lebanese official heading talks with the International Monetary Fund to bailout Lebanon’s tanking economy called Thursday on Salameh to resign.

Chami is the highest-ranking Lebanese official to call for Salameh’s resignation to date.

Chami said that although Salameh is innocent until proven guilty, “it is not possible nor acceptable for anyone who is accused of multiple alleged financial crimes in several countries to continue to exercise his powers” as central bank head. The charges against Salameh “are reputational risks” and “will necessarily be a distraction” for a central bank office that is “entrusted with the stability of the financial system,” he said.

Associated Press/ News Agencies