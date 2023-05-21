MP Al-Sayyed: It is a matter of time before all those that benefited from Salameh are exposed

MP Jamil Al-Sayyed tweeted on his Twitter account: “To those who ask me about the names of the corrupt people who have benefited from Riad Salameh’s bounties and gifts, I say: I do not have and never had at any time any private or personal dispute with Salameh.”

He added, “Even during and after my role as Army Intelligence chief and during my role as Security chief , he wished I had asked him for any service of any kind, and he was always ready to serve me with a few million dollars of state and people’s money.”

للذين يسألونني عن أسماء الفاسدين الذين استفادوا من مكرُمات وعطاءات رياض سلامة، أقول:

ليس لي ولم يكُن في أي وقت اي خلاف خاص او شخصي بيني وبين سلامة. وحتى خلال قيادتي في مخابرات الجيش ورئاستي للأمن العام وبعدها، كان يتمنى لو أنني طلبت منه أي خدمة من أي نوع كان،

وكان جاهزاً لخدمتي… — اللواء جميل السيّد (@jamil_el_sayyed) May 20, 2023

He added, “As he did with hundreds of politicians, senior judges, officers, their sons and wives, media professionals, clerics, businessmen, TV stations, newspapers, and others who we see today defending him after they benefited from him before and after 2019 with hundreds of millions of dollars in the form of benefits, brokerages, subsidized loans, grants, allocations, donations, and transfers.” From pounds to dollars and from dollars abroad, all of which are from the deposits of Lebanese residents and expatriates.

He continued, “Therefore, I do not need to mention names, and every citizen can easily follow the statements and positions of most of his defenders today, to immediately know the network of safety beneficiaries!!”

Al-Sayed concluded, “It is only a matter of (a short ) time for the investigations to expose these names, documents, facts, and numbers in Lebanon and abroad…Lebanon is a country without secrets, and the stupid is the one who fools people.”