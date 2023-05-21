Hezbollah conducts a military exercise in south Lebanon

The Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group organized a large-scale military training exercise this Sunday, and invited foreign reporters to attend. The drills are considered part of the psychological warfare that the Shiite group wages against Israel.

About 200 hundreds Hezbollah members were mobilized, as well as a new arsenal acquired from the Syrian civil war, consisting of more tanks, cannons and rocket launchers. Hezbollah presented the drill as a “resistance maneuver” that simulates the containment of an “Israeli invasion” of Lebanon, as well as infiltrations to Israeli territory and terrorist attacks.

“On Sunday, Hezbollah will hold a major exercise in Lebanon. Tanks, missile units and infantry will participate. The exercise will be covered by many media outlets around the world,” said a statement from the organization.

The Lebanese news website Al Ahed reported that Hezbollah distributed “an invitation to members of the media who wish to visit one of the resistance camps in the south, on the occasion of the Day of Resistance and Liberation, and participate in a military maneuver showing the readiness of the resistance to defend Lebanon.”

Photos circulated on social networks showing Hezbollah’s preparations for the planned simulation in southern Lebanon.

According to media reports the drills are regarded as a valuable source of information for Israel: The presence of anti-drone weapons and a gun resembling Israeli-issued weapons could be seen in photos and videos of the event.

