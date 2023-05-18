Berri, Mikati prevented Salameh from traveling to France : Harfush

The head of the Third Lebanon Republic initiative, Omar Harfush, revealed that “the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, knew that going to Paris to attend the investigation session with Judge Aud Borezi was the best solution, because he could have stayed in France free and at large, but without the right to travel outside it until the completion of the investigations and the issuance of final rulings.

Harfush pointed out that “even if Salameh did not cooperate with the French judiciary, his trial would take years, and therefore he could have stayed there normally, but what the French judiciary wants from Salameh is to obtain everything related to the corrupt system and its financial secrets, so the decision came to prevent Salameh from traveling.” Under the direct threat .

Harfush confirmed, “The Lebanese regime prevented Salameh from traveling to France, specifically Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker PM Najib Mikati, for fear that Salameh would reveal to the French judiciary the secrets and mysteries of the political system”

He revealed that “Switzerland rejected Salameh’s request yesterday not to give France, Luxembourg, Germany and Belgium bank information about him. All information that pertains to the governor , his family and his associates will soon reach these countries.”

Harfush explained, “His goal is not to hit specific personalities, but rather to dismantle, expose and weaken the system that controls the Lebanese state. Therefore, today we are in the post-issuance stage of the judicial decision against Salameh.”

He pointed out that “the real victory has not yet been achieved, and the task that he is working on is the Monaco file that concerns Najib Mikati and other important issues,” pointing out that “what is required is a radical change in Lebanon and not just waiting for judicial decisions that are not sufficient alone to get rid of the corrupt sectarian leaders.

Source: Lebanon Debate . Translated from Arabic