U.S. seizes 13 web domains used by Hezbollah

by yalibnan 288

The United States on Thursday seized 13 web domains used by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and its associates, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

According to court records, the United States obtained authorisation to seize domains including manartv.net, manarnews.net, and naimkassem.net.

Al Manar TV I Hezbollah’s Lebanese television channel .

“Today’s web domain seizures deny terrorist organizations and affiliates significant sources of support and makes clear we will not allow these groups to use U.S. infrastructure to threaten the American people,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “The Justice Department will continue to enforce economic sanctions as part of our commitment to deploy all available tools against threats from hostile nation-states and terrorist actors alike.”

“This seizure demonstrates the FBI’s persistence in using all of our tools to hold accountable terrorists and their affiliates when they violate U.S. laws,” said Assistant Director Robert R. Wells of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. “The FBI, along with our international partners, will continue to seek out those individuals who contribute to the advancement of Lebanese Hezbollah’s malign activities and ensure they are brought to justice, regardless of where, or how, they attempt to hide.”

“Today’s seizure reduces Hezbollah’s ability to peddle their dangerous violent ideology across the globe,” said Matthew S. Axelrod, Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement at the Department of Commerce. “This coordinated enforcement action demonstrates that the U.S. Government will creatively use all available enforcement tools to thwart those who seek to perpetrate acts of terror.”

News Agencies , US Justice dept