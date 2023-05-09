Tuesday is a ” day of anger of depositors” , banks brace for attacks

The Depositors “Outcry” Association called for a day of anger by the depositors Depositors’ on Tuesday

Ibrahim Abdullah, the spokesman for the “Depositors ” “Outcry”” Association, confirmed on Monday that “Tuesday is a day of anger for depositors, and the gathering will be in front of the Parliament , and from there specific instruction to the depositors will be given , but these will only be made public on Tuesday disclosed.”

In an interview with the “Lebanon Debate”, Abdullah said: “We will see what tomorrow’s atmosphere will be like, and based on that we will announce our strategy. The parliament is a strategic place, and it is only a move like all moves to make our voice heard as depositors.”

He added, ” , we insisted on inviting everyone, and all associations will participate, but we cannot predict the intensity of participation.”

He stressed that ” Tuesday is a day to express our anger at what the banks are practicing and the policy adopted by the Banque du Liban against us.”

Abdullah called, “Depositors who are unable to reach Beirut to protest, rage, and attack banks on all Lebanese lands.”

A Abdullah concluded, by saying: “We will remain a thorn in the eyes of banks and bank owners until the rights are restored.”

Several dozen Lebanese protesters attacked banks in a Beirut neighbourhood last February , while blocking roads protesting against informal restrictions on cash withdrawals in place for years and rapidly deteriorating economic conditions.

At least six banks had been targeted as the Lebanese pound hit a record low on Thursday, a spokesperson for Depositors Outcry, a lobby representing depositors with money stuck in the country’s banking sector, said.