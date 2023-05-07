U.S. Embassy in Beirut hosts Elie Saab in a Night of Culture

Ambassador Dorothy Shea hosted an evening with the Lebanese and global fashion designer and businessman Elie Saab, as part of the U.S. Embassy’s “Meet the Artist” series, which highlights established Lebanese talents from all artistic backgrounds. The event served as a window into Elie Saab’s inspiration for building a global brand and highlighted his vision for Lebanon’s future.

During the event, Ambassador Shea noted how Saab put “Lebanon on the map in haute couture globally,” and through Saab’s work, “bridged the gap between East and West, literally stitching them closer together with needle, thread, and impeccable craftsmanship.” The event involved a conversation between Ambassador Shea and Saab, including questions from an audience of emerging fashion designers, ministers, and other influential members of Lebanon’s vibrant business, arts, and culture scene—all honoring Saab’s 40 years of artistic and industrial contribution to Lebanon and the world. Saab noted that, despite all the challenges he faced when he first launched the Elie Saab brand, his efforts helped pave the way for the Middle East region to shine in the global fashion industry. Saab stressed the importance of making sure “[we] give our youth an opportunity to still dream and pave a path for themselves while pursuing their passion.”

The “Meet the Artist” series is designed to foster mentorship between influential and upcoming Lebanese artists in various artistic fields to give them a platform to network within the artists’ community, learn from other artists’ experience, and learn about State Department exchange programs and funding opportunities. This is the ninth iteration of “Meet the Artist.” Previous programming featured renowned artists, such as George Khabbaz, Raouf Rifai, and Nadim Cherfan from the Mayyas.

Media Notice