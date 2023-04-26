Did France become the “tender loving mother” of Hezbollah?

by yalibnan 253

When French forces landed in Beirut in September 1920 to put an end to the short-lived Arab government, Maronites and other Christians waving French flags cheered their arrival at the Beirut port. They hailed France as their “tender, loving mother” (Arabic, al-umm al-hanuni).

Returning to the Pine Residence in Beirut, General Gouraud assembled with leaders of the Maronites, and the other religious sects of the newly forming country to announce the establishment of the new state: Greater Lebanon.

That was Sept. 1, 1920.

But 103 years later France ceased to be the “tender, loving mother” of the Christians according to analysts

For reasons none of the largest Christian parties and other opposition leaders can understand why France is still trying to dictate to the Lebanese people its proposal that calls for the election of Suleiman Franjieh as president despite the objections of the group of 5 countries involved in resolving the crisis .

“Despite the objections against the French proposal , Paris is still insisting on its initiative that calls for electing “the Hezbollah backed candidate and has not accepted any alternative candidates , sources told Asharq al-Awsat newspaper in remarks published last Sunday.

The Marada Movement chief who is backed by the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group , its ally the Amal Movement and Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad, whom he calls “my friend is the weakest Christian leader in Lebanon

The French proposal calls for the election of Franjieh as president and for appointing Nawaf Salam as the Prime Minister .

Salam is a highly regarded Lebanese diplomat, jurist, and academic. He was elected on 9 November 2017 as judge on the International Court of Justice for the 2018–2027 term .He served as Lebanon’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 2007 to 2017, during which period he held the positions of President of the Security Council and Vice President of the General Assembly.

Hezbollah has always been against the appointment of Salam as PM , for this reason analysts are of the belief that Hezbollah will not honor the deal and soon after Franjieh is elected and Salam is appointed , Hezbollah will use its arms to force the collapse of his government as it did to former PM Saad Hariri .

The problem for Franjieh according to analysts is twofold: Until now Hezbollah doesn’t have a majority in parliament that would allow him to win an election, and he is opposed by the three main Maronite Christian parties, which would deny him any communal legitimacy, since presidents come from the Maronite community.

According to political observers, even in the unlikely event that he could be voted into office, his term would be highly contentious because of hostility from within his community.

The top Christian Lebanese parties; The Lebanese Forces, The Free patriotic Movement and the Phalange parties are all opposed to the election of Franjieh and are shocked at the French position.

Franjieh was named after his grandfather former president Suleiman Franjieh who invited the Syrian army to come to Lebanon during the civil war.

Te Syrian army ended up occupying Lebanon for nearly three decades , from 1976 to 2005. It withdrew from Lebanon in April 2005 under pressure by the Cedar Revolution and the international community . The Cedar Revolution erupted following the assassination of former PM Rafic Hariri.

Three Hezbollah operatives were in indicted by an UN backed International court in Hariri’s assassination but Hezbollah refused to hand them over.

In addition to the top Christian parties , Progressive Socialist leader Walid Jumblatt who was invited last month to meet the French officials also complained about France’s insistence on backing Hezbollah’s candidate.

Sam Haddad , a Lebanese political analyst told Ya Libnan. France is no more the “tender, loving mother” of The Christians , it is now the “tender, loving mother” of Hezbollah