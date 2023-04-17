Al Jadeed claims Lebanon opposition failed to agree on one presidential candidate

Sources from the opposition revealed to Al-Jadeed TV that “after it was not possible to agree on a presidential candidate to run against Marada Movement leader Suleiman Franjieh who is supported by the Shiite duo

They are now awaiting the results of the ongoing talks within the group of 5 namely , France, Said Arabia, Egypt , Qatar and the US, Al Jadeed added

If the results of the talks reach a dead end they will try in the parliament to prevent Franjieh from being elected , like Hezbollah and its allies did to MP Michel Moawad

According to Ali Hussein, a Lebanese political observer : “There are many conspiracy theories going on in Lebanon , about the opposition and many of these reports may be wishful thinking , specially since the opposition realizes that if it cannot agree on a candidate it will be forced to accept the candidate that the group of 5 selects selects “

As far as Franjieh is concerned Lebanese media reported today that even though the Shiite duo is still officially backing him they realize his chances of getting to the Baabda palace are diminishing and will therefore be willing to accept what the group of 5 decides . Hezbollah is reportedly using Franjieh for negotiations , specially with regards to keeping its arms .

Lebanese media reported that France , which has been promoting Suleiman Franjieh’s nomination has given up on him .

“French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo informed those concerned that her country has turned the page on Franjieh and that he has no other choice but to announce his withdrawal from the presidential race, knowing that he has not officially announced his nomination,” the Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported.

In a possibly related development :

A Lebanese parliamentary delegation left for Washington on Sunday . It included MP Fouad Makhzoumi and his political advisor, Carol Zwain, and MPs Ghassan Skaf, Elias Estephan, Elias Hankash, and Adib Abdel-Masih, and other MPs will join them during the next two days.

The delegation will hold meetings with officials of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, as well as members of Congress, and a series of lectures attended by officials of the US administration, and meetings with the Lebanese community. Nidaa al-Watan newspaper also reported.