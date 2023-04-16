Judge Aoun: Corruption Mafia in Lebanon is huge, beneficiaries are many

Public Prosecutor of Appeal in Mount Lebanon, Judge Ghada Aoun, tweeted today morning : ” How are the media trumpets doing, those who attack, fabricate and lie each time a judge opens a corruption file, ought they not be held accountable?!

The corruption mafia in Lebanon is huge , and the beneficiaries are many

We need the cooperation of all honest journalists, all people of conscience, to defend the truth and the judge who is struggling alone.

Greetings to Judge Nazik…and for information only, there is a law called the protection of corruption whistleblowers.

Aoun is referring to judge Nazek Khatib , a highly regarded Prosecutor in Mount Lebanon

Sometimes this law remains the only way to motivate the interrogated to speak. Therefore, the ‘suspicious’ evictions, as claimed, occurred only in the Nafaa dossier in this context.

As a court, we abide by the text of Article 108, except in the event that someone divulges certain information that would benefit the investigation.”

(NNA)