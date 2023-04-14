Saudi Arabia pledges to seek a political solution to Syria’s crises and return of refugees

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Syria have pledged to seek a political solution to the crises besetting the latter, according to a joint statement released after a meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers in Jeddah on Wednesday.

Saudi’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad held discussions on Syria’s unity, security, stability and territorial integrity.

The ministers welcomed the start of procedures for resuming consular services and flights between the two countries, according to the statement.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of resolving Syria’s humanitarian challenges and creating a suitable environment for aid to reach all regions of the country.

Among the issues discussed was finding ways to ensure the return of external and internal refugees to their homes.

For example there are as many Syrian refugees in Lebanon as Lebanese people , Lebanon Interior minister declared last February , Millions others are in Turkey and Jordan

The ministers also stressed the importance of enhancing Syria’s security, and introducing measures to tackle terrorism, drug smuggling and trafficking.

National reconciliation in Syria remained a key outcome of all efforts now being undertaken, the ministers stated.

Mekdad thanked Saudi Arabia for its assistance to resolve the crisis in Syria, and for the aid sent to the country after the recent earthquakes.

As part of its relief efforts in northern Syria and southern Turkiye in February, the Kingdom sent 16 aircraft with more than 85 tons of aid, including 1,000 tents, 13,329 articles of clothing, 3,600 blankets and 3,600 mattresses.

The Kingdom’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji on Wednesday welcomed Mekdad at King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah.

Arab News