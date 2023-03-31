Iran vows revenge after an IRCG officer was killed in Israeli strike on Syria

by yalibnan 136

Iran threatens response against Israel after Milad Heydari an IRCG officer was killed in Israeli strike on Syria . Report says target of attack was microchips for missile guidance

Milad Heydari an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officer was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike on Damascus shortly after midnight Friday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The report identified Heydari as an adviser. No rank was given, but the report said he was “martyred” in the attack, which was blamed on Israel. The term is typically a designation given to those killed on official assignments.

The IRGC threatened to avenge the death of the officer in its announcement, according to the report. “The Zionist regime will undoubtedly receive a response to this crime.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strikes targeted an arms depot for government forces and Iran-backed groups just south of Damascus.

Al Arabiya reported the strike targeted microchips for missile guidance and was not directed at IRGC personnel.

The report noted Israeli concerns over shipments to Syria of chips, which could be used by the Iran-backed Hezbollah to develop precision-guided missiles.