Mikati arrives in Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Mikati was received at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport by the governor of Madinah region, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and other officials.

Mikati is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, according to Lebanese media reports

Earlier today Mikati met at his office in the Grand Saray , Walid Bukhara the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon . They reportedly discussed the relations between the 2 countries

