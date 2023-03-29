MP Ali Hassan Khalil apologized to MP Sami Gemayel after Berri and Bou Saab intervened

The media office of Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Elias Bou Saab, issued the following statement:

In the wake of the controversy that took place during the joint committees session in the Parliament this morning, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Elias Bou Saab communicated with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and briefed him on the details of what happened. Immediately after that, Berri initiated contacted the head of the Lebanese Phalange Party leader Sami Gemayel, assuring him of his keenness to deal with what happened. Berri also asked Bou Saab to complete his contacts to find a solution that would address the issue quickly.

As a result of these contacts, Bou Saab visited the headquarters of the Phalange Party where he met its leader MP Sami Gemayel, assuring him of his keenness to deal with what happene and agreed with him on the way to deal with the issue.

MP Ali Hassan Khali apologises

After that, MP Ali Hassan Khalil called Gemayel apologizing for what he said , especially after the MP Khalil made sure that the provocative speech that was issued against him was not issued by the head of the Phalange Party.

During the call, in which Bou Saab participated, Khalil confirmed his full respect for Mr Gemayel and the Phalange Party.

Earlier today i Gemayel asked Parliament Speaker to act after “sanctities were disrespected” in a joint committees session on Tuesday.

“What happened could have pushed the country to to sedition, some want to drag the country into it Gemayel said, as he accused Amal MP Ali Hassan Khalil, without naming him, of losing his temper during the session.

Reporters who heard shouting, slurs and banging on tables asked Gemayel to give details but he refused, saying that the session was recorded and calling for the release of the recordings.

Gemayel said he puts the matters in Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s hands, asking him to take a stance to correct what happened.

“If Berri accepts it, that would be a big problem ,” Gemayel said.