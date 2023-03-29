Biden won’t invite Netanyahu to the White House in “near term”

President Biden told reporters on Tuesday that the Israeli government can’t “continue down this road” with its judicial overhaul plan and stressed he is not going to invite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to the White House “in the near term.”
Why it matters: It’s the first time Biden has spoken about the judicial overhaul, which has rattled Israeli society, on camera. Netanyahu suspended the legislation on Monday after months of mass protests, a strike that affected much of the country, and calls from some of Israel’s closest allies, including the U.S., to build a broad consensus around the plan.
What he’s saying: “Like many strong supporters of Israel I’m very concerned. I’m concerned that they get this straight. They cannot continue down this road. I’ve sort of made that clear,” Biden said in North Carolina, where he was kicking off his “Investing in America” tour.
The other side: Netanyahu fired back later on Tuesday, saying “Israel is an independent country that takes decisions based on the will of its citizens and not based on external pressure, including from our best friends.”
Driving the news: Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides told Israeli army radio that the U.S. welcomes Netanyahu’s decision to suspend the legislation but added that the Israeli prime minister could be invited to the White House after Passover.
