Jumblatt mediated the dispute over time zones, PSP

by yalibnan 88

“Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt’s mediation efforts led to “ending the dispute over daylight saving time and the subsequent dangerous aggravation of the sectarian rhetoric, “PSP’s mouthpiece Alanbaa reported In a statement and hailed the “ positive stance” of Caretaker PM Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri “

“PSP reiterates its call for shunning every sectarian and provocative incitement or tense responses that could further push the country to the inferno of danger, amid the current major crises that requires quick and wise solutions,” the statement added.

PSP’s statement came after Mikati had earlier in the day announced Cabinet’s reversal of an unpopular decision made by his office to delay the start of daylight saving time till the end of Ramadan, saying Monday the Cabinet decided to implement the change in two days.

Mikati’s comments came after the government’s earlier decision was widely criticized around the country with many, including the country’s largest church, and several media outlets saying they would not abide by the decision.

Last week, the government said it would delay the start of daylight saving time until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. That led to mass confusion in a country already experiencing the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.

In some cases, the debate took on a sectarian nature, with many Christian politicians and institution .

“Jumblatt, who arrived in Paris on a visit aimed at reaching a consensual over the presidential crisis, kept his eyes on Beirut . He followed the issue minute by minute after he was disturbed by the sectarian rift and the sectarian dimension of the problem.” Al Alanbaa added.

According to Al Anbaa several MP’s from PSP’s Democratic Gathering bloc were involved in the mediation efforts, namely MPs Hadi Abul Hassan, Wael Abu Faour and Akram Shehayeb.

Berri reportedly communicated with Hezbollah and a deal was reached to hold a cabinet meeting to reverse the time zone decision .