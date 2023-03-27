Lebanon is back to one time zone after PM Mikati reverses decision on daylight savings time

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced, in a speech after the cabinet meeting, that “the cabinet decided to maintain Cabinet Decision No. 5 dated 8/20/1998 approving summer and winter time without any modification at the present time,” noting that “It was decided to adopt daylight saving time, starting from Wednesday-Thursday night.”

Mikati pointed out, “Since the end of the term of former President Michel Aoun, I have been striving and striving with a group of ministers, the army, all security forces, and unknown soldiers from employees in public administrations to preserve the structure of the Lebanese state, which if it collapses, it becomes very difficult to reconfigure it. I have never been a fan of challenge and discord, and not one of those encroaching on religious or temporal shrines and references and insulting them, and I have never been anything but a person with a desire and will to preserve the country and try to get it out of darkness, destitution and isolation, and for the above reasons, my decision was to call for cabinet sessions in the past period of time All the decisions that were taken came in turn to ensure the functioning of public facilities and to relieve people as much as possible, at a time when the sense of collective responsibility for a country was and still is the most beautiful and the finest model in my eyes and the eyes of many Lebanese.

He stressed that “the continuation of working in winter time until the end of the month of Ramadan, about which I consulted with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, was preceded by intensive meetings over a period of months with the participation of ministers and stakeholders, and this decision was aimed at helping those fasting during the month of Ramadan with an hour without causing any harm.”

And he continued: “Let us be clear. The problem is not a winter or summer time that has been extended for less than a month. Rather, the problem is the vacuum in the first position in the republic, and from my position as prime minister, I do not bear any responsibility for this vacuum. Rather, it is borne by the concerned political and spiritual leaders, primarily all those parliamentary blocs.” Which broke the quorum during 11 election sessions previously, and those that pledged not to secure it in subsequent sessions without agreeing on a candidate facing the candidate of the other team.



He added: “In the face of this intractability, and in the face of the push to make the prime minister responsible for what the country has become, I decided to invite the Council of Ministers today to present what was mentioned in my memorandum of the 23rd of this month, that the issue should be presented to the Council of Ministers, and it was a calm discussion, as each minister expressed his opinion The Council decided to maintain Cabinet Decision No. 5 dated 20-8-1998 to adopt summer and winter time without any modification at the present time, and the new time starts at midnight Wednesday-Thursday next because we had to take a period of 48 hours to deal with some technical matters according to the previous memorandum, So give us time to readjust it.

Today we have solved one problem to confront the sectarian outrage and silence it, but I place everyone before their national responsibilities in protecting civil peace, the national economy, and the work of public utilities.”

Mikati called on everyone to elect a new president for the country and to form a new government without delay, saying that “I bore the mountains of accusations, delusions and fabrications, and I steadfastly endured and suffered silently, but today I put everyone before their responsibilities, and that the fireball has become a burning ember, so either we all bear it or we stop.” From throwing accusations and disgraceful words right at each other. The easiest thing I can do is abstain from gathering the Council of Ministers, and the hardest thing I do is continue to bear responsibility.

And he added: “To those who fast, I say that fasting has a reward with God, and God alone rewards those who fast.

Finally, let everyone assume their responsibilities in getting out of what the Lebanese are suffering from, because the responsibility is shared and cannot be, and it is unfair to place it on the shoulders of a person or an institution while others stand by and watch or bid.

He concluded his speech by saying

“Oh God, I bear witness that I have done what is within my power, so do not burden me with what I have no power with. “

Berri behind the dispute

Footage of a meeting between Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was leaked. The footing showed that Berri was the one who dictated the postponement of daylight saving time to suit people who are fasting during the holy month of Ramadan .

Many observers told Ya Libnan, Berri should be the one apologizing over this fiasco