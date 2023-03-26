Daylight saving row splits Lebanon into 2 time zones

Lebanese people could as soon as Sunday face another new challenge . Lebanon’s government has decided to postpone winter clock changes, while some media outfits , several political leaders and and Lebanon’s top Christian spiritual leader refused to cooperate . So the tiny Lebanon could very well be operating on 2 time zones

Already facing one of the world’s worst economic crises, the Lebanese people could soon face another new challenge

According to news reports Lebanon’s government has decided to postpone winter clock changes.

Daylight Saving will be introduced from midnight on April 20 rather than from midnight on March 25.

No official explanation has been given for the move although local media leaked a video of Caretaker PM Najib Mikati and Speaker Nabih Berri linking the decision to Ramadan

The decision is facing widespread revolt, with two TV channels going ahead with the clock changes in protest.

MTV and LBCI won’t abide by the decision

MTV Lebanon and LBCI Lebanon say they will refuse to cooperate with the adjustment, announcing they will go ahead with switching to Daylight Saving Time on Saturday.

Adding to the confusion, the government is yet to say whether it has informed officials responsible for synchronizing times on mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices of the change.

If the government implements its decision, it could potentially create confusion and difficulties for businesses and individuals operating across the country. It could also have an impact on travel schedules, communication, and coordination between different parts of the world.

The consequences of the decision on various sectors across the country remain unclear. Middle East Airlines, Lebanon’s national carrier, announced in a statement that all flights departing from Beirut will be pushed forward by an hour.

Patriarch Rai rejects the Government’s decision

Al-Jadeed TV reported that caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati had contacted Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, to explain the circumstances of the decision regarding the timing, but the latter insisted on his position refusing to maintain the winter time and stressed that he is committed to advancing the clock according to the summer time.

Mikati seemed unwilling to enter into a debate about the issue and said: “What decision has been taken has been taken… and it saddens me that the matter has taken this direction.”

Earlier today , the patriarchal edifice in Bkerke announced its commitment to advance the clock by one hour at midnight tonight.

At the direction of, Patriarch Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rai, the media office in Bkerke issued a statement stating:

“The sudden decision to postpone the daylight savings time for a month, the caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati came without consulting with other the Lebanese components and without any regard for international standards, and for the confusion and damage at home and abroad. We therefore are committed to advancing the clock by one hour at midnight on Saturday night,

Footage of a meeting between Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was leaked. The footing shows that Berri was the one who dictated the postponement of daylight saving time to suit people who are fasting during the holy month of Ramadan

The Lebanese quickly took to social media to mock the move.

The owner of the “Third Lebanon Republic” initiative, Omar Harfouche, commented in a post on his Facebook page. “It is clear that Najib ( Mikati) is afraid of Nabih ( Berri). It was also clear that Berri orders and Mikati foolishly implements .”

Lebanon has been without a president for nearly five months after Michel Aoun’s term expired on October 31. All the while, the economic crisis has continued to deepen with the lira reaching a new grim milestone of 140,000 to $1 . The Lira was pegged to the dollar at a rate of about 1500 to one $.

Lebanon is on the verge of total economic, financial and social collapse amid the ruling political elite’s complete apathy to address the growing crises.

The IMF warned on Thursday that the small Mediterranean country is in a “very dangerous situation,” and criticized the authorities’ slow progress in enacting much needed reforms.