Time to save Lebanon before we lose it

By Sami Haddad

Lebanon, once known as the “Paris of the Middle East,” is now in dire need of saving. This beautiful Mediterranean country has been facing multiple crises, including a severe economic collapse, political instability, and the devastating aftermath of the Beirut port explosion. The country is on the brink of complete collapse, and it’s time for all Lebanese people to come together and work towards saving their beloved nation. Here are some suggestions on how to save Lebanon:

Promote national unity: Lebanon’s diversity is one of its greatest strengths. It is a country with diverse communities, religions, and political beliefs .However, political and sectarian tensions have undermined national unity. It is essential to promote a shared national identity and values that transcend sectarianism. This can be achieved through education, cultural exchange programs, and public awareness campaigns. The current crisis requires all Lebanese people to set aside their differences and work towards a common goal of saving their country. Promoting national unity can help create a sense of solidarity and cooperation among people from all backgrounds.

Address the economic crisis: Lebanon is currently facing one of the worst economic crises in its history. To save the country, urgent action needs to be taken to address the root causes of the crisis. This includes reducing government spending, improving revenue, management and implementing reforms The economic crisis in Lebanon is multi-faceted, but one of the most pressing issues is the devaluation of the Lebanese pound which has lost more than 98 % of its value. The government needs to implement policies to stabilize the currency, attract foreign investment, and create job opportunities. The Lebanese people can support their economy by buying local products and services, as well as engaging in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Tackle corruption: Corruption has been a significant contributor to Lebanon’s current situation. It is essential to establish accountability and transparency in government and public institutions. This can be done through independent investigations, prosecuting corrupt officials, and implementing measures to prevent future corruption. Reform the political system: The political system in Lebanon is deeply divided along sectarian lines, which has led to political instability and deadlock. A more inclusive and representative political system is needed to address the country’s problems. This can be achieved by amending the constitution, promoting dialogue between different political factions, and ensuring fair and transparent elections.

Invest in education and youth: Investing in education and youth is crucial for Lebanon’s long-term future. The country’s young people are its greatest asset, but they face significant challenges, including a lack of job opportunities and a crumbling education system. To save Lebanon, the government needs to invest in education and youth by providing better access to quality education, creating job opportunities, and fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. This will not only benefit the young but the country as a whole . Lebanon has traditionally been one of the top countries in the world in its quality of education According to the World Economic Forum, Lebanon is ranked globally as the 4th best country for math and science education, and as the 10th best overall for quality of education. The literacy rate for Lebanon is 93.9%. Recovering bank deposits: Here are some steps that can be taken to help ensure that individuals who have deposited their life savings in banks are able to recover their money.

Collaborate with International Organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the United Nations and law enforcement agencies who can play a role in helping to identify and recover stolen funds. These organizations have experience working with countries facing similar crises and can provide expertise and resources to support recovery efforts.

Freeze Assets: Another way to help recover stolen funds is to freeze the assets of individuals and entities suspected of corruption or money laundering. This can be done through international cooperation and coordination with law enforcement agencies around the world.

Advocate for Transparency: Encouraging transparency and accountability in government is key to preventing corruption and ensuring that individuals are able to recover their money. Friendly countries can offer support and guidance on ways to improve transparency in government and help to build institutions that can prevent corruption.

7. Protect the environment: Lebanon’s stunning natural beauty is one of its greatest assets, but it is also under threat. Environmental degradation, including pollution, deforestation, and climate change, is putting Lebanon’s ecosystem and its people at risk. To save Lebanon, it is essential to protect the environment by promoting sustainable development practices, reducing carbon emissions, conserving natural resources, and educating the public on the importance of environmental stewardship.

8. Foster regional cooperation: Lebanon is located in a volatile region, surrounded by countries with complex political and security issues. To save Lebanon, it is essential to foster regional cooperation and dialogue by engaging with neighboring countries, building trust and confidence, and addressing shared challenges. This will require political will and strategic vision, but it is essential for Lebanon’s long-term stability and security.

9. Solving Lebanon’s electricity shortage problems: This will require a comprehensive approach that involves investing in new infrastructure, promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy sources, addressing corruption, and implementing demand-side management measures.

Diversify Energy Sources: Lebanon is heavily reliant on imported fuel to generate electricity. To reduce this reliance, the government can promote the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. This will not only help to address the electricity shortage problem but also reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

Encourage Private Sector Investment: The private sector can play a role in addressing the electricity shortage problem by investing in new power plants and other energy infrastructure. The government can encourage this by creating a favorable business environment and offering incentives for private sector investment.

Address Corruption: Corruption in Lebanon’s energy sector has contributed to the electricity shortage problem. To address this issue, the government can promote transparency and accountability in the energy sector and take steps to root out corruption.

Implement Demand-Side Management: Demand-side management can be implemented to help reduce electricity consumption during peak periods.

10. Conclusion. In conclusion, saving Lebanon requires a concerted effort from both the government and the people. The above suggestions can provide a starting point for addressing the country’s multiple crises. However, it will take political will, unity, and a long-term commitment to turn the tide and rebuild Lebanon.