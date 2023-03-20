US confirms use of Chinese ammunition by Russia in its war against Ukraine

by yalibnan 81

File photo : Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China February 4, 2022. The United States confirms use of Chinese ammunition by Russia in its war against Ukraine Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

The United States has confirmed that Chinese ammunition has been used on the Ukrainian battlefield and suspects that they were fired by Russian forces.

Source: This was reported by Japanese publication Kyodo News with reference to governmental sources, writes European Pravda.

Details: The US government determined that the ammunition found in Ukraine was made in China after analysing its composition and other factors, the sources said. However, they did not disclose exactly what kind of ammunition was found.

It remains unclear whether the munitions were supplied by China, US administration sources said, adding that Washington was prepared to take action if it was confirmed that Beijing had made the deliveries.

According to the sources of the publication, the United States informed some of its partners about this.

The confirmation comes as Chinese leader Xi Jinping plans to travel to Moscow for a three-day state visit next week.

In his first trip to Russia since the start of its invasion of Ukraine last February, Xi Jinping is expected to reaffirm his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The media also reported that Xi Jinping plans to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time during the full-scale war, probably after his trip to Moscow.

Yahoo News/ Ukrainian Pravda