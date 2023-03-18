MP Jamil Sayyed urges Salameh to expose Lebanon Mafia , before they kill him

MP Jamil Al-Sayyed tweeted on his Twitter account :

“No! Riad Salameh is not alone responsible and focusing on him alone is a perversion of justice !”

كلا!

رياض سلامة ليس وحده مسؤولاً والتركيز عليه وحده هو إنحراف للعدالة!

هو محاسِب المافيا التي تضم زعماء وسياسيين وقضاة وضباط ورجال دين وأعمال ووسائل اعلام مختلفة ومواقع أخبار وإعلاميين يدّعون العِفّة،

ونصيحتي له:

إفضح أسماءهم وأحمي نفسك قبل أن

يقتلوك لطمْس الحقيقة وحماية رؤوسهم.. — اللواء جميل السيّد (@jamil_el_sayyed) March 17, 2023

He was referring to the the questioning of Salameh by European investigators over money laundering and stolen funds

File Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh is being investigated alongside his brother in Lebanon and at least five European countries over accusations of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars.

Al-Sayyed added, “He is the accountant of the Mafia that includes leaders, politicians, judges, officers, clerics, businesses, various media outlets, news websites, and media professionals who claim chastity.”

He concluded, “My advice to him: Expose their names and protect yourself before they kill you to obscure the truth and protect their heads.”