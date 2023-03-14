US accuses China of ‘genocide’ of Uyghur Muslims and minority groups in Xinjiang

The US accused China of ‘genocide’ ahead of UN’s first International Day to Combat Islamophobia – which has been co-sponsored with Muslim nations by Beijing

But China accused the US of “abusing” a United Nations event to mark an international day against Islamophobia after the American ambassador in New York used it to draw attention to Beijing’s persecution of its Uyghur minority.

The event was being held ahead of the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Wednesday, which the General Assembly last year voted to observe annually on 15 March, the anniversary of the 2019 attack on two mosques in New Zealand which left 51 people dead.

Speaking at the event, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said that the US had formally recognised that Muslims are increasingly subject to “discrimination and violence”, and cited the treatment of the Uyghurs in China and the Rohingya in Myanmar.

Thomas-Greenfield said: “We have also determined that the Chinese government has committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.

“The international community must continue to condemn these atrocities. We must continue to demand accountability. And we must continue to call for all those unjustly detained in [China] to be released and reunited with their families.”

Uyghur persecution

File photo: U.S. declares China’s actions against Muslim Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region as “genocide” President Elect Joe Biden called Chinese president Xi Jinping a “thug” and his presidential campaign has referred to the crackdown on the Muslim Uighur (UYGHUR) minority in China as a “genocide”. Photographer: Tim Rue/Corbis/Getty

China’s persecution of the Uyghurs has been documented by human rights organisations and by the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and has been widely condemned by western governments.

But Muslim-majority nations have been largely silent on the issue. Many, including Gulf states, have instead cultivated closer economic and diplomatic ties with Beijing.

Last October, countries in the Middle East and Africa sided with China to vote down a motion calling for a debate about the situation in Xinjiang at the UN Human Rights Council.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, a group of 55 Muslim-majority countries, has also built close ties with China.

OIC members sponsored the General Assembly resolution, which was proposed by Pakistan last March, to create the day to combat Islamophobia.

But China also co-sponsored the resolution, which was passed in the same month that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was a special guest at an OIC foreign ministers’ meeting in Islamabad.

Uyghurs ‘under assault’

But Omer Kanat, executive director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project, a Washington-based advocacy organisation, told Middle East Eye that China was trying to “fool the world” about its treatment of the Uyghurs.

Kanat said: “It’s not an open debate: Uyghurs are under assault for their Muslim and ethnic identity. If China’s UN diplomats think they can fool the world, they are wrong.

“China’s Islamophobia includes torture of imams and detention of their entire families. At least 800,000 Uyghur children have been stolen from their families and put in government boarding schools to teach them to love the Communist Party and hate Islam. If China’s atrocity crimes are not Islamophobia, what is?”

China’s persecution of the Uyghurs, and its attempt to deflect attention onto the US’s record of abusive policies towards Muslims, was also condemned by Edward Ahmed Mitchell, national deputy director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, file photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fence surround a detention facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China’s Xinjiang region. The Associated Press has found that the Chinese government is carrying out a birth control program aimed at Uighurs, Kazakhs and other largely Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, even as some of the country’s Han majority is encouraged to have more children. The measures include detention in prisons and camps, such as this facility in Artux, as punishment for having too many children. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

CAIR, which describes the treatment of Uyghurs by China as “genocide”, last year condemned Muslim-majority nations as “shameful” for failing to support calls for a UN debate on the issue.

Mitchell said: “The fact that there is Islamophobia in the United States does not justify or excuse the horrific crimes the Chinese government is committing against its Uyghur Muslims.

The brutal repression and violent interference of the Chinese government in the Muslim Uyghur peoples’ right to practice their faith freely has been condemned by many countries and Human Rights organizations

“There’s no doubt that Islamophobia is part of the reason why so many people were tortured and killed during the so-called war on terror, without many people in western nations blinking an eye.

“Yes, the United States has a lot to account for in terms of Islamophobia, and even war crimes. But there is no comparison to what the Chinese government is doing to Uyghur Muslims.”

MEE / News Agencies