Kyiv claims over 1,000 Russians died in Bakhmut in the last week

by yalibnan 89

‘Nonstop shelling’: Former US Marine Troy Offenbecker said in Bakhmut, Ukraine, that fighting is ‘chaotic’

Bakhmut remains the hot spot in the war between Ukraine and Russia — the head of Ukraine’s armed forces described the situation in the city as “difficult,” although Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said intense fighting there is taking a big toll on Russia’s forces.

Zelenskyy said Sunday evening that since March 6, Ukraine’s forces had “managed to eliminate more than 1,100 enemy soldiers.”

The commander of Ukraine’s ground forces Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Monday that “Wagner’s mercenary units are advancing from several directions, trying to break through the defenses of our troops and advance to the central districts of the city,” according to the latest post on the Military Media Centre, translated by NBC News.

The Biden administration’s proposed budget request for the fiscal year 2024 sets defense spending at $886 billion.

The defense budget includes about $1.7 billion to help Ukraine rebuild its critical infrastructure amid Russia’s war. The budget will also finance multi-year contracts for missiles and other munitions to replenish U.S. stockpiles.

The federal budget also includes $63.1 billion for the State Department and USAID.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement that the proposed funding “will make it possible for us to continue to promote U.S. national interests, lead the world in tackling global challenges, and continue support for the people of Ukraine.”

CNBC