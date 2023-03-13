Lebanon’s currency is almost worthless and its politicians don’t seem to give a damn

by yalibnan 163

By Sami Haddad

The Lebanese currency, the Lebanese pound, has been in freefall for several years now, and it’s only getting worse. The country is facing one of the worst economic crises in its history, and the value of the currency has plummeted to unprecedented levels. In fact today , the Lebanese pound hit 94, 000 against the US dollar a loss of over 98% of its value, and it’s showing no signs of stopping.

Despite the severity of the situation, the politicians in Lebanon seem to be completely apathetic to the plight of the people. Instead of taking steps to address the root causes of the crisis, they have been busy bickering among themselves and playing political games.

The root of the problem lies in decades of corruption, mismanagement, and a dysfunctional political system that has left the country in ruins. Lebanon has a history of political instability, and the ongoing crisis is a culmination of years of neglect and inaction.

All of these factors have contributed to the devaluation of the currency, making it increasingly difficult for the Lebanese people to afford basic necessities like food, medicine, and housing. Inflation has soared, and many people have lost their jobs or have had their salaries drastically reduced.

Despite all of this, the politicians in Lebanon have done very little to address the crisis. They have been more interested in maintaining their own power and influence than in working to improve the lives of the people they were elected to serve.

The people of Lebanon are understandably frustrated and angry. They have taken to the streets in protest, demanding an end to the corruption and mismanagement that has brought the country to its knees.

However, even these protests have been met with resistance from the government. The police have used excessive force to disperse the crowds and detained peaceful protesters.

The situation in Lebanon is dire, and the people desperately need their leaders to take action to address the crisis. The politicians in Lebanon must start working together to find solutions and implement reforms that will restore confidence in the economy and stabilize the currency.

The people of Lebanon deserve better than the apathy and indifference shown by their politicians. It’s time for these leaders to step up and start doing their jobs. The future of Lebanon depends on it.