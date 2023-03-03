Moawad accuses Berri of usurping speaker’s post , blasts him as “Master of corruption”

Lebanon presidential candidate MP Michel Moawad blasted on Thursday Speaker Nabih Berri over a statement he made about his presidential candidacy

In an interview with al-Akhbar newspaper published Thursday, Berri said: “Our candidate is serious and we have repeatedly insisted on him, while their candidate is merely an” in vitro experiment.”

Berri was comparing Suleiman Franjieh , the candidate of Hezbollah and Berri’s Amal Movement and their allies to MP Michel Moawad who is backed by the opposition and received more votes than any candidate during the 11 presidential election sessions .

Franjieh never officially announced his candidacy , but the heavily armed Iran backed Hezbollah reportedly is trying to force some of the opposition parliamentary blocs to vote for him as it did in 2016 when Michel Aoun was elected in 2016 .

Aoun whose term ended last October was proclaimed as Lebanon’s worst president ever .

Under Aoun the whole country and its economy collapsed .

If elected Franjieh , like Aoun before him is is also expected to be Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s rubber stamp

Unlike 2016 when it commanded a parliamentary majority , Hezbollah lost its majority in the parliament during the 2022 election

Moawad accused Berri of having “usurped” the parliament speakership for the past 30 years,

Berri 85 has been the parliament speaker since 1992

Moawad added in a statement : “The Lebanese will not forget Nabih Berri’s militia practices nor his siege of Beirut and its people and economy in May 7 invasion , nor his siege along with his ally Hezbollah of the entire country to please foreign schemes, ” in a possible reference to Iran

In May 2008 Hezbollah and Berri’s Amal militants occupied the western part of Beirut by force and tried but failed to occupy the Shouf region of Mt Lebanon

Mouawad also blasted Berri as the “master of corruption “