Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll tops 15,000

by yalibnan 126

The death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes has risen to more than 15,000.

At least 12,391 people have died in Turkey, according to officials, while at least 2,992 have been killed in Syria.

Hope of finding survivors is quickly fading and residents of southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria have slammed what they called slow rescue efforts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conceded “shortcomings” in his government’s response as he visited some of the worst affected areas in southern Turkey.

Summary of Turkey-Syria earthquake events on Wednesday

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country is working to open two additional border gates to Syria to enable humanitarian aid into the war-torn country.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a donor conference for international aid for Syria and Turkey in the wake of Monday’s devastating earthquake has been planned for March.

For the first time in 24 years, the Istanbul stock exchange announced that it is closing for five days in response to the earthquake.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited the disaster area, acknowledged “shortcomings” in his country’s response to the huge earthquake.

The sanctions-hit Syrian government has put in an official request to the EU for emergency assistance through the civil protection mechanism, the bloc’s commissioner for crisis management has said.

DW