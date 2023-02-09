Paris meeting failed to resolve Lebanon crisis

The Paris five-party meeting failed to establish a “road map” for ending the Lebanese crisis.

As expected, the Paris meeting on Monday , which brought together representatives of France, US , Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, failed to resolve the Lebanese crisis, especially with regard to the presidential election, which opens the door to raising a set of question marks about the purpose of holding it. especially since the dates of the meeting was changed so many times

In principle, it was clear that the meeting would not lead to any settlement

After four hours of “intense” discussions the participating reportedly agreed to disagree

Here is a list of the participants in the meeting

– US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf

– US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea

-Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court, Nizar Al-Aloula

– Assistant Qatari Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi

– Advisor to the French President for North African and Middle East affairs, Patrick Dorrell

– Head of French Foreign Ministry’s Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Section, Anne Gueguen

– French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo

– Egyptian Ambassador to France, Alaa Youssef

The disparity in opinions was enormous,” according to the reports

A French official called for not raising the bar of expectations, and a Saudi official reiterated his country’s lack of interest in the file.

A senior Lebanese official who was in contact with the parties involved confirmed that the Americans and the French have realized how difficult it would be to impose a solution, so they agreed on one demand that will be repeated going forward: “To all Lebanese, choose a president for your country, form a new government, and implement the reforms that you know are necessary for the rest of the world to support you.”

In general, the meeting covered reforms, the presidential election, the cabinet formation, the process by which it will be formed, and its action plan, which must win the international community’s confidence.

In short the participants want the Lebanese to sort out their problems , something the Lebanese have never been able to do

