Turkey and Syria quakes: Death toll soars past 7,000 as rescuers scour the rubble

The 7.8-magnitude quake sent ripples across the Middle East.

Latest on quakes that hit beleaguered region

The death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquakes has soared past 7,000 and is expected to rise.

Desperate rescue efforts continue in the rubble of southern Turkey and northern Syria, hampered by aftershocks and frigid conditions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a state of emergency in the affected areas Tuesday.

Countries around the world, including the U.S., are sending search and rescue teams to the region.

The quakes have brought new devastation to an area of Syria already blighted by years of civil war.

U.N. pledges $25 million to ‘kick start’ humanitarian effort after earthquakes

Phil Helsel

The United Nation’s office of humanitarian affairs on Tuesday released $25 million in what it said was an effort to help “kick start” the response in the wake of powerful earthquakes that have left thousands dead in Turkey and Syria.

The release of the funds comes as more than 7,000 have been confirmed dead in the two countries following Monday’s early morning 7.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Turkey, followed by a 7.5 magnitude aftershock.

“As the people in the region deal with the devastating consequences of this tragedy, we want to tell them that they are not alone,” said Martin Griffiths, the U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, in a statement.

Other countries have also pledged aid, including $10 million by Australia. Countries around the world have sent rescue teams.

In Syria, where at least 2,150 have died according to officials and aid groups, the situation was already dire following a more than decadelong civil war.

Nearly 70% of the population needed humanitarian assistance before the earthquakes, U.N. humanitarian coordinators for Syria and the Syrian crisis said in a joint statement.

Satellite images appear to show extent of damage in Turkey

Doha Madani

Satellite photos taken Tuesday of areas in southwest Turkey appear to show the level of damage the earthquakes inflicted.

The photos, collected by Maxar Technologies, are compared against images of the same area from October.

“While clouds and poor weather continue to affect some of the area, our images today of the Turkish cities of Islahiye, Nurdagi and Duzici reveal significant damage to many buildings and infrastructure,” Maxar said in a statement.

Satellite images of Islahiye, Turkey, on Oct. 4 and on Tuesday. Maxar

The company said it will continue to monitor the region for more information and images

Over 7000 reported dead in Turkey and Syria

Erdoğan speaks with leaders in U.K. and Germany about support

Doha Madani

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had calls Tuesday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Scholz offered condolences to Erdoğan over the tragic circumstances after the quakes, his office said in a release. He also pledged “extensive support” to Erdoğan.

A spokesperson for Sunak said he and Erdoğan spoke about the concerning humanitarian situation. Sunak pledged his “steadfast support” to Turkey and immediate assistance Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister confirmed that a 77-strong British search and rescue team arrived in Gaziantep today with specialist equipment and dogs, in response to a request from the Turkish government, and will immediately start work assisting with the rescue effort,” the spokesperson said.

Earthquake death toll soars to 7,266

The death toll in Monday’s massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria climbed to 7,266 Tuesday, according to officials in both countries.

In Turkey, at least 5,434 people were killed and 22,168 others were injured, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said. About 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble.

In Syria, at least 812 people were killed and 1,832 more were injured, the Health Ministry said.

At least 1,020 people have died and 2,400 were injured in Syria’s rebel-held areas, according to the White Helmets.

A woman weeps Tuesday as she stands beside the body of a victim in Hatay, Turkey.Bulent Kilic / AFP – Getty Images

Newborn with umbilical cord intact is rescued from Syria rubble, but mother dies, a relative says

A newborn was rescued in Syria after a woman reportedly gave birth and became trapped in rubble following the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Monday’s quake flattened the family’s home in Aleppo, a cousin told Agence France-Presse.

“We heard a voice while we were digging,” said the cousin, Khalil al-Suwadi. “We cleared the dust and found the baby with the umbilical cord, so we cut it, and my cousin took her to hospital.”

NBC News has not been able to independently verify the information.

The baby’s mother and father, four siblings and an aunt were killed, the cousin said, according to AFP.

