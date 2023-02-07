Sweden, Finland to provide Turkey, Syria with aid after major quakes

by yalibnan 212

Sweden and Finland decided Monday to send material aid and specialists to help Turkey and Syria following the disastrous earthquakes that killed over 2,000 people, according to the countries’ authorities.

The Swedish government has decided “to allocate seven million kronor [$660,000] for humanitarian support to the IFRC [the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies], for the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Red Crescent,” Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Johan Forssell told a press conference.

Forssell noted that five million kronor [$470,000] would be sent to Turkey and two million [$180,000] to Syria. Sweden is ready to provide additional assistance to the affected countries if needed, the minister added.

Finland has also decided to send specialists to Turkey to support rescue efforts, and is considering sending material aid, the Finnish Interior Ministry said.

“Finland will send experts as soon as possible to Turkey, where rescue work is underway after a major earthquake. The experts are being sent through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism … In addition to specialist assistance, Finland plans to send other assistance, such as possible material aid, to earthquake areas in Turkey and Syria,” the ministry said in a statement.

A massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Turkey and Syria overnight, with another 7.6-magnitude earthquake occurring only several hours later. Thousands of homes were toppled and more than 2,100 people in both countries were killed as a result.The European Union sent rescuers to Turkey in response to its request to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. A number of other countries also voiced their readiness to provide assistance if necessary.

Swedish and Finnish were hoping for several months to join the NATO , following Russian invasion of Ukraine but have run into an obstacle in the form of objections by Turkey, which holds veto powers over accession to the military alliance

News Agencies/ Sputnik