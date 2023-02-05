Gemayel threatens to bloc presidential election if candidate supports Hezbollah’s arms

The leader of Lebanon’s Phalange party, Sami Gemayel, on Friday threatened to “paralyze” the Lebanese presidential election if Hezbollah’s candidate plans to “protect the weapons” of the Iranian backed militant group. .

“Today’s battle isn’t against a certain group of Lebanese. It is against the existential threat which affects Lebanese Christians and Muslims alike,” said Gemayel, adding that the fight was against a group that is seeking to destroy the country by promoting sectarian strife.



“We are witnessing a blow to the judiciary, institutions, freedom of expression and free media, and we want to preserve the freedom of our country and its identity, but we will not succeed unless we are united,” added Gemayel in reference to the rest of Lebanon’s opposition forces.

Moreover, Gemayel launched veiled criticism of Hezbollah’s Christian ally, the Free Patriotic Movement.

He accused the Lebanese party of handing over the country to Hezbollah under the false pretext of protecting Christians.

On March 14, 2005, a month after former PM Rafik Hariri’s assassination , over a million Lebanese flocked to downtown Beirut to demand the withdrawal of Syrian troops from Lebanon after a nearly 29-year of military presence. The mass rally was later dubbed the Cedar Revolution or Independence Uprising. The Syrian army withdrew from Lebanon about a month later .

“We were only able to achieve the withdrawal of the Syrian army when we united in Martyrs’ Square, and we will not preserve Lebanon unless we all unite,” stressed Gemayel.

Gemayel also emphasized that there is a shadow state, controlled by Hezbollah, vying for control over Lebanon.

“It is no longer possible for us to submit to the will of (Hezbollah) in Lebanon, and we call on all Lebanese to shoulder their responsibilities,” said Gemayel.

“We tell Hezbollah that we’re unwilling to continue with this situation, and if divorce between the two republics is what’s needed, let Hezbollah declare that, but we will not accept to live as second-class citizens,” Gemayel went on to say, referring to what he called the “Islamic republic” of Hezbollah and the Lebanese republic.

“The Islamic republic is destroying the spirit of the Lebanese republic through changing its culture and turning it into a culture of death and wars, whereas the Lebanese aspire to live and not to die,” he added.

Lebanon has been without a president since Oct. 31, when the mandate of Michel Aoun— an ally of Hezbollah — came to an end. The country has also been governed by a caretaker cabinet since May 2022, while 11 parliamentary sessions have failed to elect a president.

Hezbollah and its ally the Amal movement headed by Speaker Nabih Berri have been obstructing the presidential election of opposition candidate Michel Mouawad . They always made sure there was no quorum as soon as the second round of votes started . In a tit-for-tat move this is basically what Gemayel is threatening to do