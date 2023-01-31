US worries about Netanyahu’s ‘aggressive approach’ in West Bank and ‘backsliding on democracy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel and the Palestinians on Monday to ease tensions following a spike in violence that has put the region on edge. The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing government and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

For more on the latest flare-up in violence between Israelis and Palestinians, France 24 is joined by Dr. Matthew Kroenig, Author and Professor in the Department of Government and the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

