Russia’s envoy backs Hezbollah presidential candidate, calls Franjieh “an old friend”

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov (L) is shown with Marada Movement, leader Suleiman Franjieh . He called Franjieh “an old friend”

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov visited Marada Movement, leader Suleiman Franjieh and said “are happy with the dialogue that exists between us.”



He added, “We always visit Zgharta, and this honorable house. Frangieh is an old friend of the Russian Federation, which is trying to help the Lebanese find solutions to the financial and political crises.”

He confirmed after his visit that “despite all the difficulties and problems we are experiencing in Europe and in Russia, we are ready to help Lebanon in order to solve the political crisis by electing a president as soon as possible and forming a legitimate government.”

And he stressed that “Russia is ready to help Lebanon in the economic, health and higher education fields

Hezbollah lost its majority in the last election and is experiencing problems in coming up with the votes needed to elect Franjieh , its presidential , who is closely associated with Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad.

According to observers Hezbollah is repeating the same Scenario as in 2016 when it insisted on the election of its ally FPM founder Michel Aoun as the president .

Many see Franjieh as Aoun #2

Lebanon is witnessing an unprecedented economic collapse that the World Bank has ranked among the worst in the world since the mid-19th century, accompanied by the disintegration of the main pillars of the prevailing political-economic model in the country since the end of the civil war (1975-90). It’s mainly reflected in the collapse of basic public services.

About 85 percent of the Lebanese people fell below the poverty line with the intensification of the crisis.

Aoun and his political team have failed to accomplish any significant reforms, “despite having the largest parliamentary and ministerial blocs.”

Aoun was declared by many Lebanese leaders as ” the worst president Lebanon ever had “

For these reasons analysts say that Lebanon needs a capable , independent and sovereign president that will be able reclaim the country that used to be called the Switzerland of the East and not a president like Franjieh , who will be a rubber stamp like Aoun before him to Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah who openly and without any reservations declared his allegiance to the rulers of Iran and proclaimed that he is a soldier in Iran’s Wilayat al Faqih