PSP MP Bilal Abdullah defends prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat
January 29, 2023
MP Bilal Abdullah, a member of Progressive Socialist party’s Democratic Gathering parliamentary block defended public prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Oweidat: ” We will not allow or stand idly by, in the face of the abuse and indiscriminate use of accusations and treason by some.”
MP Bilal Abdullah, a member of Progressive Socialist party’s Democratic Gathering parliamentary block commented on his Facebook account about the recent judicial development over the Beirut blast case :
“The Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Judicial Council constitute the only reference for addressing judicial problems and confusion, outside the framework of the calculations and desires of many, both at home and abroad, on the basis of achieving justice in the crime of the era in the port.” .
He added, “Our position was and still is with securing all the requirements to reach the full truth and lifting all kinds of political, security and judicial immunities, and we are maintaining this position “
He continued, “As for the context of attacking, defaming, threatening, and persisting in insulting the discriminatory public prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, we will not allow or stand idly by, in the face of the abuse and indiscriminate use of accusations and treason by some.”
His comments come , after Oueidat was blasted for ordering the release of all suspects detained in the investigation of the port blast and filed charges against leading port blast probe Judge Tarek Bitar.
One of the key suspects in the port blast is former Public works minister Ghazi Zaiter who is Oueidat’s brother-in -law for this reason Oueidat initially reclused himself from the investigation to avoid any conflict of interest.
Zaitter is a key ally of Hezbollah the Iranian backed militant group that has been trying for months get Bitar fired
Oueidat hails from Ikleem al Kharroub district of the Shouf region like Abdullah