PSP MP Bilal Abdullah defends prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat

by yalibnan 67

MP Bilal Abdullah, a member of Progressive Socialist party’s Democratic Gathering parliamentary block commented on his Facebook account about the recent judicial development over the Beirut blast case :

“The Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Judicial Council constitute the only reference for addressing judicial problems and confusion, outside the framework of the calculations and desires of many, both at home and abroad, on the basis of achieving justice in the crime of the era in the port.” .

He added, “Our position was and still is with securing all the requirements to reach the full truth and lifting all kinds of political, security and judicial immunities, and we are maintaining this position “

Activists gathered in front of the Justice Palace, holding banners demanding politicians stop interfering with the judiciary and calling for the removal of of top prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat who ordered the release of the detainees who are suspects in the port blast

He continued, “As for the context of attacking, defaming, threatening, and persisting in insulting the discriminatory public prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, we will not allow or stand idly by, in the face of the abuse and indiscriminate use of accusations and treason by some.”

His comments come , after Oueidat was blasted for ordering the release of all suspects detained in the investigation of the port blast and filed charges against leading port blast probe Judge Tarek Bitar.

File photo: Scenes of the August 4, 2020 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. 245 people were killed , 7000 were Injured , after 2,750 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded . They were stored there for nearly 7 years. President Michel Aoun and PM Diab knew about the chemical 2 weeks before the explosion but did nothing about it . Judge Fadi Sawan who was initially in charge of the investigation was fired for charging Hezbollah backed Lebanese government officials with negligence over the explosion . Judge Tarek Bitar replaced Judge Sawan and Hezbollah has been for months trying to get him fired too , reportedly because it is concerned about exposing its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs . Only about one fifth of the Ammonium nitrate was still at the port when the explosion took place . Most of the chemical was reportedly smuggled by Hezbollah to the Syrian regime. FBI investigated the blast and reported that no more than one fifth of the Ammonium Nitrate quantity exploded (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Beirut, Lebanon(Photo by Anwar Am

One of the key suspects in the port blast is former Public works minister Ghazi Zaiter who is Oueidat’s brother-in -law for this reason Oueidat initially reclused himself from the investigation to avoid any conflict of interest.

Zaitter is a key ally of Hezbollah the Iranian backed militant group that has been trying for months get Bitar fired

Oueidat hails from Ikleem al Kharroub district of the Shouf region like Abdullah