Bou Saab denies that his trip to the US was to represent Bassil

Lebanon parliament Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab denied on Saturday, what was reported by Al-Jadeed TV about being requested by MP Gebran Bassil to travel to Washington .

Bou Saab claimed that “the visit was agreed upon months ago with officials in the US administration, during which he will hold a series of meetings during the next week, accompanied by MPs Nima Frem, Yassin Yassin and Mark Daou.”

Bou Saab is a member of the Free Patriotic Movement which is headed by Bassil.

Bassil was sanctioned by the US treasury last March for his role in corruption in Lebanon

Bassil has been trying to have the sanctions lifted. He told Reuters in an interview last October that he is “undergoing an appeals process in the United States by reaching out to the Treasury Department and demanding details on the U.S. government’s file on him through a Freedom of Information Act request.

