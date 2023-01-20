PM Mikati’s security assaults a Lebanese MP

According to a Lebanese news website , “Lebanese Debate” “while Lebanese MP Cynthia Zarazir was passing at one of the intersections in front of the house of caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, a conversation took place between her and one of the security elements assigned to protect the prime minister, so he took the initiative to assault her and slap her in the head despite knowing that she is a member of the Lebanese parliament.

The report added that there were attempts to wrap up the issue by proposing that the officer will apologize to the MP . The surprise was that the assaulted agreed, while the officer refused.

Such an outrageous behavior raises questions about the excessive of power that the prime minister gives to his security forces according to observers . Attacking a member of the country’s legislative authority is an outrageous act . The most important question is, Is this how Mikati’s security forces show respect to the Lebanese laws by harming those who enjoy parliamentary immunity that even the judiciary cannot touch ?

Cynthia Zarazir was quoted as saying in a tweet about her first experience as an elected MP

“Since I entered Parliament, I have not received any respect indicating that those I will be with for 4 years are did not earn my respect .

And she wrote on her Facebook account: “Here are some evidence of their high morals:

The “disguise” of the representatives of the authority whose masculinity is superior to their masculinity.

Hand me a dingy office so I can find Playboy magazines and condoms all over the floor and alley.

Not giving me a parking space.

And she concluded by saying: “If these people deal with an elected representative in this way, so how will they treat people who have no voice?”