Sweden calls Russian attack on Dnipro, Ukraine that killed 40 people, a ‘war crime’

By Edna Mohamed and Linah Alsaafin

Sweden, which currently holds the EU presidency, condemns Saturday’s attack on Dnipro that left more than 40 dead, saying those responsible for “war crimes” must be held to account.

An apartment building was hit in the attack which Ukraine blames on Russia, but the Kremlin suggests Kyiv’s air defenses knocked a Russian missile off course.

Russia warns British tanks will burn “just like the rest” in Ukraine, after the UK announced it would send Kyiv 14 battle tanks.

Russia and Belarus are holding air force drills on Monday, stirring fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow could use its ally to launch a new ground offensive in Ukraine.

Map shows the city of Dnipro where a Russian missile strike on apartment building killed 40 people

UK sets out further military aid package to Ukraine

Britain’s defence minister Ben Wallace has outlined further military support for Ukraine, confirming the supply of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and setting out a number of other details

“Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success. This includes a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks with armoured recovery and repair vehicles,” Wallace said to parliament.

The package also included 8 AS90 guns, hundreds more armoured and protective vehicles including Bulldog personnel carriers.

AL JAZEERA

