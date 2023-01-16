Putin to retire in 2023 and appoint a successor to negotiate an end to Ukraine war, report

The end of the war between Russia and Ukraine will come hand in hand with the end of Vladimir Putin‘s term in office, or at least that is what his former speechwriter suggests.

Abbas Gallyamov claims that the Russian leader will step down in 2023 and appoint his successor, for which there is already a short list of candidates.

In order to avoid a controversial and tragic end to his term in office, Vladimir Putin may end his time as Russia’s president and leader and appoint someone to take his place as the war in Ukraine continues to go against Russia. This was stated by Gallyamov, Putin‘s former speechwriter and political analyst.

According to Gallyamov, Putin will not stand in the 2024 elections

The British daily Mirror reported Gallyamov‘s remarks on the YouTube channel ‘Khodorkovsky Live’, saying that Putin will leave office in the hands of a technocrat who will seek peace with Ukraine and resume relations with the West. Gallyamov also states that Vladimir Putin will not run in the next Russian elections, scheduled for 2024.

Vladimir Putin, who has led Russia as prime minister since 1999, fears that he will not be re-elected in 2024 and therefore prefers to take a step back.

“He might actually fail and not be elected,” Gallyamov declared.

Furthermore, the political analyst stated on the YouTube channel that the idea of the current top Russian leader is to retire to his luxurious home on the Black Sea.

“At the least Putin will have security guarantees,” he continued.

To replace Putin, Gallyamov gives a list of three names: Sergey Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow; Mikhail Mishustin, prime minister; and Dmitry Kozak, Putin‘s current deputy chief of staff.

“These people can really win the elections. They will have to negotiate with Ukraine, with the West and break the deadlock within the system.”

Finally, Putin‘s former speechwriter noted that Russia’s top leader prefers a quiet retirement, looking at how eventually other dictators fell, for example in Romania or Libya.

“For Putin, this is a good option, compared to Ceausescu or Gaddafi. At least Putin will have personal security guarantees,” he said.

