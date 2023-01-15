Prominent Lebanese journalist predicts Salameh could be the next president

Charles Ayoub, a Lebanese journalist and businessman and the editor in chief and owner of Ad-Diyar, an Arabic-language daily newspaper published in Lebanon is predicting that Riad Salameh could become Lebanon’s new president

Ayoub who is known for his pro-Syrian stance. was formerly a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party in Lebanon and a candidate for Lebanese parliament in 1972 and 2009.

In an interview with Spot Shot of Lebanon Debate he predicted that Lebanon will not have a president before the summer and he predicted that if the Foreign countries will not agree on a candidate by this coming summer the issue could drag on for much much longer

Asked about the current candidates Suleinman Franjieh , he said Hezbollah does not have enough votes in the parliament since its all FPM is opposed to his election

Asked about the army chief General Joseph , he said FPM also is opposed to his election but that Qatar is in favor of the election of the army chief and invited FPM’ leader Gebran Bassil to Doha to tell him so but he refused to endorse him .

Asked about any other possible candidates that have not been mentioned yet and he mentioned 2

Naji Bustani and Riad Salameh

Bustani who hails from the Shouf town of Deir el Qamar and who unsuccessfully ran for parliamentary elections in 1996 and 2000 was close to former president Émile Lahoud and held the post of Minister of Culture between 2004 and 2005 in the government of Omar Karamé.

As a lawyer he played a leading role in the international investigation into the assassination of Rafic Hariri,

acted as the counsel for two of the intelligence chiefs accused of involvement in his murder.

Bustani this is known for his pro Syrian stance and opposed Socialist Party leader Walid Joumblatt in the parliamentary elections

According to Ayoub Bustani has a good chance to be elected since Hezbollah, Amal , FPM snd possibly some members of the other blocs could vote for him

Riad Salameh

File photo of Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh . He and his brother Raja are the target of a series of judicial investigations in Lebanon, Switzerland and France on suspicion of fraud, money laundering and illicit enrichment, among other allegations.

Despite the fact that the Lebanese population has been suffering as a result of the economic collapse and the local currency has been radically devaluated by over 96 % and despite the fact that a judicial European delegation from France, Germany and Luxembourg is currently in Lebanon , conducting an investigation into the country’s central bank and its chief , Ayoub strongly believes that the Central bank governor has a good shot on the presidency

At least six European countries are investigating Salameh now for allegedly embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars through Forry Associates, a company owned and run by his brother Raja Salameh.

Asked if he has enough support in the Parliament to be elected , Ayoub sounded absolutely sure about it .

Asked who will vote for him he said all of them including Hezbollah except FPM which has a dispute with him