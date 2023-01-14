Aoun threatens to trash his agreement with Hezbollah

Free Patriotic Movement founder, former president Michel Aoun has reportedly threatened to “tear up the Mar Mikhail Agreement” with Hezbollah and “throw it in the trash bin.”

According to the Nidaa al-Watan newspaper, Aoun voiced his remarks during a recent meeting with FPM youths.

“If Hezbollah continues to violate the constitution and isolate a main component, I will personally and publicly tear up the Mar Mikhail Agreement and throw it in the trash bin,” one of those who took part in the meeting quoted Aoun as saying.

Hezbollah’s decision to take part in a controversial caretaker cabinet session has escalated tensions between the two allies.

FPM repeatedly warned against holding caretaker cabinet sesions amid the ongoing presidential vacuum, describing that as an attack on the Christian president’s powers.

Hezbollah has meanwhile announced that it is ready to take part in another caretaker cabinet session should its agenda be limited to the electricity file. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah decried the threats by FPM ‘s current leader Gebran Bassil over the dumping their Memorandum of understanding stressing that they can’t force any party to be their ally

According to Lebanese analysts Ali Hussein ” both Hezbollah and FPM need each other and there is no way Aoun will trash the agreement specially since more than half FPM’s parliamentary bloc was elected because of the Shiite votes , at the same time Hezbollah’s needs a Christian cover to continue to run the country as a colony of Iran and FPM is its only sizable Christian ally.

Update : Aoun’s media office denied the report by Nidaa al-Watan newspaper claiming that the former president threatened to trash his MOU with Hezbollah