Mikati: Cabinet to convene regardless of who may attend or boycott it

by yalibnan 316

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Wednesday that a cabinet session will be held early next week to approve an electricity loan regardless of who may attend or boycott it.

“There is no possibility to grant a loan to Electricite du Liban (EDL) except through a Cabinet decree Mikati told Annahar newspaper during an interview.

“That’s why a Cabinet session will be held,” Mikati stressed, noting that “its agenda has been finalized but it will be delayed until the beginning of next week due to social considerations that took place in the past hours and necessitated postponement, .” in a possible reference to the death of former Parliament speaker Hussein al-Husseini who passed away at the age of 86.

The government declared three days of national mourning as a result of Husseini death

Asked about the parties that support his decision to hold a Cabinet session,

Mikati refused to reveal who will attend or boycott the session:

“I don’t care about who might attend the session and who might boycott it”, he said

Mikati revealed that he consulted with various parties on this issue

“I held consultations with some parties in this regard and let all ministers shoulder their responsibilities,” he added.

In reference to a question about tensions with the Free patriotic Movement he said

“Nothing has changed, the differences are ongoing and there are no signs of a solution, knowing that I’m not a fan of engaging in problems and conflicts with any party.”

“The negative approach that the FPM is using in dealing with the issues is the problem itself,” he added

Met with Hezbollah and Amal Reps

Mikati has reportedly met with Speaker Nabih Berri’s political aide, Ali Hassan Khalil, and Hezbollah chief’s aide, Hussein al-Khalil, according to al-Jadeed TV

The meeting took place on Sunday afternoon and discussed limiting the government’s agenda of the session

The only two items to be discussed in cabinet would be the electricity loan and the tender for importing fuel from Iraq.

Al-Jadeed went on to say that both Berri and Hezbollah support the convening of the session

The last time Hezbollah ministers attended a cabinet session , FPM criticized the move , which could spell the end of their alliance.