Iranian FM coming to Lebanon to meet with Hezbollah and officials

by yalibnan 150

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Lebanon on Thursday according to an al-Jadeed television report

As in the past he is expected to meet Lebanon Foreign minister , caretaker PM and the Speaker during the day and in the evening he is expected to meet Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah according to Lebanese media reports