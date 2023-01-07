Trial against shipper of chemicals that caused the Beirut port blast proceeding at an accelerated pace , report
by yalibnan
January 7, 2023
144
File photo : The northern section of the grain silos damaged two years ago by a deadly blast at the Beirut port has collapsed . The Aug 4, 2020 devastating explosions that rocked Lebanon was the result of the illegal storage of 2750 tons of Ammonium Nitrate at the port area . The silo protected the capital . If it wasn’t for the silos most of Beirut would have been leveled by the explosion. Only about a month’s worth of wheat can now be stored at a time in mills as a result of the blast that destroyed the country’s port, shredded its grain silos , killed over 245 people, injured about 7000 people and left 300, 000 homeless . The Iran backed Hezbollah militant group has been for months trying to get Judge Tarek Bitar who is investigating the blast fired , reportedly because it is concerned about exposing its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs . As Lebanon runs out of wheat Hezbollah is being blamed for starving the Lebanese people for the sake of supplying Syria with the explosive chemical to kill more Syrian civilians.
The Prosecution Office of the Beirut Bar Association regarding the August 4, 2020 explosion announced, in a statement, that “within the framework of the ongoing trial in London before the High Court of Justice-London against the English company SAVARO Ltd, in the matter of its civil liability in the August 4, 2020 explosion , the Office of the Prosecutor obtained from the Companies House a new decision to extend the suspension of the liquidation process of this company (until June 2023), which had tried to evade its responsibility by requesting its removal from the Trade Register before the Office of the Prosecutor intervened to confront it, along with other lawyers , for this attempt with the trade register, and then the prosecution office sued the company civilly before the English court.
Lawyers Kamil Abu Suleiman and Nasri Diab stated that “the trial is proceeding at an accelerated pace, and two sessions were held, the last of which was in November 2022, and a number of important preparatory decisions were issued in favor of the victims, which will be disclosed later.” They hope that, “for the first time since the explosion, the identity of one of the parties will be judicially determined (and there are many officials in this hyperlinked file), which constitutes an important step on the long path of truth.”
The head of the Beirut Bar Association, Nader Kaspar, hopes that “the trial will be crowned with the desired result, and that this will be the beginning of other decisions issued in Lebanon.”
Savaro Ltd., according to Lebanon investigative journalists say chartered the shipment, intending to take the Ammonium nitrates from Georgia to an explosives firm in Mozambique.