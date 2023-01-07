Trial against shipper of chemicals that caused the Beirut port blast proceeding at an accelerated pace , report

The Prosecution Office of the Beirut Bar Association regarding the August 4, 2020 explosion announced, in a statement, that “within the framework of the ongoing trial in London before the High Court of Justice-London against the English company SAVARO Ltd, in the matter of its civil liability in the August 4, 2020 explosion , the Office of the Prosecutor obtained from the Companies House a new decision to extend the suspension of the liquidation process of this company (until June 2023), which had tried to evade its responsibility by requesting its removal from the Trade Register before the Office of the Prosecutor intervened to confront it, along with other lawyers , for this attempt with the trade register, and then the prosecution office sued the company civilly before the English court.

FILE – Pictures of some of the victims of the Aug. 4, 2020, Beirut port explosion hang on a street, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 4, 2021. It has been two years since a warehouse full of ammonium nitrate at Beirut’s port exploded, destroying large parts of the city, killing more than 218 people and injuring thousands. In 2022 many families are losing hope of ever finding justice. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

Lawyers Kamil Abu Suleiman and Nasri Diab stated that “the trial is proceeding at an accelerated pace, and two sessions were held, the last of which was in November 2022, and a number of important preparatory decisions were issued in favor of the victims, which will be disclosed later.” They hope that, “for the first time since the explosion, the identity of one of the parties will be judicially determined (and there are many officials in this hyperlinked file), which constitutes an important step on the long path of truth.”

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created and taken on August 8, 2020 shows Lebanese political figures hanging from gallows nooses erected in downtown Beirut during a demonstration against a political leadership they blame for a monster explosion that killed more than 245 people and disfigured the capital Beirut, showing (top R to L) leader of Lebanon’s Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, Parliament Speaker and Shiite Muslim Amal movement leader Nabih Berri; (bottom R to L) foreign minister Gibran Bassil, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, and Lebanese Forces executive chairman Samir Geagea. (Photos by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The head of the Beirut Bar Association, Nader Kaspar, hopes that “the trial will be crowned with the desired result, and that this will be the beginning of other decisions issued in Lebanon.”

Savaro Ltd., according to Lebanon investigative journalists say chartered the shipment, intending to take the Ammonium nitrates from Georgia to an explosives firm in Mozambique.