Lebanon Constitutional Council annuls some articles in budget as demanded by FFM

by yalibnan 205

The Constitutional Council on Thursday announced the annulment of some articles of the state budget and the “clarification” of other as demanded by the FFM MPs and other parties.

“Our decisions are binding and the Constitutional Council is an independent authority that is not linked to anyone,” Council president Judge Tannous Meshleb said at a press conference.

With regards to the absence of a final account, Tannous argued that Lebanon is “not in a normal situation in order to ask the government and parliament to submit a final account.”

“That’s why we left it (the budget) as it is in general while amending three articles,” Tannous added.

Addressing the issue of the various dollar exchange rates used in the budget, Tannous said the “Council did not approve the appeal related to multiple exchange rates, but there should be a unified rate and not multiple rates”.

Judge Tannous Meshleb is not independent as he claims , Ali Hussein a Lebanese political analyst told Ya Libnan “he was nominated for the presidency of the Higher Judicial Council by Hezbollah and former president Michel Aoun ( when he was the FPM leader ) as their candidate in 2011 and this was reported in al Jamhouriyeh daily on Dec 15, 2011”.

File photo of Judge Tannous Meshleb R with former president Michel Aoun

The analyst added “Bassil told As Safir daily on December 15,2011 that ” FPM’s allies, Hezbollah and Speaker Nabih Berri’s Amal movement, have agreed on the basic demands of the FPM, including the name of the HJC president.”

Commenting to the HJC move MP Nicolas Sehnaoui, A member of the FPM parliamentary bloc ” bloc, thanked in a statement on social media, the Constitutional Council for annulling the Articles in the budget.