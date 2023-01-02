Hezbollah chief’s son denies his dad is seriously ill and on respirators

The postponement of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah’s speech last Friday evening did not go unnoticed, although it was clarified that Nasrallah had the flu and had difficulty speaking as usual.

Since then, local, Arab and even Israeli newspapers have rushed to publish information and speculation, which prompted his son Jawad Nasrallah, to break his silence to refute the rumors and reports that have been raised in the past two days.

Jawad Nasrallah confirmed in a tweet he posted on his Twitter account this evening, Sunday, that he made a phone call to his father, some time ago.

This came in response to reports by Israeli newspapers, in which they claimed that “Nasrallah is in a critical health condition, unconscious and on respirators.”



The Jerusalem Post reported Sunday that Nasrallah was rushed to intensive care after suffering a stroke based on reports from Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi journalist Hussein al-Gawi contradicted Hezbollah’s statement, claiming that Nasrallah indeed suffered a second stroke instead of falling ill as was reported. The Hezbollah leader was reportedly hospitalized at the Great Prophet Hospital in Beirut.

Last Friday the media relations office of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group announced the cancellation of the Nasrallah scheduled speech , due to health reasons after he contracted the flu

In a statement, the media relations office said that Nasrallah ” is receiving appropriate treatment,

Nasrallah’s speech was to commemorate the death of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi general Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in Bagdad 3 years ago on January 3, 2020, at the Baghdad International Airport,

“If his health condition improves he plans to speak Tuesday at a Hezbollah rally commemorating the slain Iranian and Iraqi commanders “. the statement of Hezbollah media relations office stated