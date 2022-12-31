Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr

Multiple outlets have cited Ronaldo’s salary with Al Nassr at around $200 million per year when commercial agreements are included — which, if confirmed, would be the largest-ever salary in the history of the sport.

By Natasha Turak

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is joining Saudi Arabian club team Al Nassr in a deal that will see him play until June 2025.

“History in the making,” Al Nassr FC wrote in a Twitter post on its official English-language account.

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home AlNassrFC.”

The Saudi club quoted Ronaldo as saying he is “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

The 37-year old Portugal team captain is a free agent after leaving major British club Manchester United following a dramatic fallout with some of its management.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022

The news of Ronaldo’s signing Friday follows months of rumors and speculation as to whether he would join a Saudi team, as more than one had made sizeable offers in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

In the summer, Ronaldo turned down an offer from a different Saudi club, Al Hilal, which would have given him a roughly $370 million contract over a number of years. A the time, he chose to stay at Manchester United, saying he was happy there.

Prominent soccer reporter Fabrizio Romano outlined the contract deal in a tweet, calling it the “biggest salary ever in football.”

