Berri to promote Franjieh’s nomination for president in 2023

by yalibnan 262

Lebanon Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on his visitors to sideline Free Patriotic Movement chief Gebran Bassil in the presidential file and “move to Plan B,” a media report said on Friday.

“Plan B calls for seriously promoting the presidential nomination of Marada Movement chief Suleiman Franjieh starting in the beginning of the new year,” ad-Diyar newspaper quoted its sources as saying

“He is trying to convince Hezbollah with the matter ,” the sources added.

But Franjieh has been Hezbollah’s undeclared candidate ever since ex president Michel Aoun’s term ended , Franjieh was Berri’s candidate in 2016 but Hezbollah convinced its main ally to support Aoun

Franjieh who has excellent relations with Hezbollah is also backed by Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad . Many expect him to be Aoun number 2 if he ever makes to Baabda presidential palace.

Aoun has been declared by most of the media outlets as the worst president Lebanon has ever had . Under Aoun the whole economy collapsed .

Bassil , who has presidential ambitions is the most despised politician in Lebanon . According to analysts he has absolutely no chance of ever being elected since his relations with Hezbollah ( his only ally ) have deteriorated in recent months . Bassil is opposed to the election of Franjieh and army Chief Joseph Aoun and has been actively trying to promote several consensus candidates .