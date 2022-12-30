Hezbollah chief has the flu cancels commemoration speech

yalibnan

The media relations office of the Iranian backed Hezbollah militant group announced the cancellation of the scheduled speech of Hassan Nasrallah , Secretary-General of Hezbollah this evening, due to health reasons after he contracted the flu

In a statement, the media relations office said that Nasrallah ” is receiving appropriate treatment,

Nasrallah’s speech was to commemorate the death of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi general Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, who were assassinated in Bagdad 3 years ago on January 3, 2020, at the Baghdad International Airport,

If his health condition improves he plans to speak Tuesday at a Hezbollah rally commemorating the slain Iranian and Iraqi commanders .