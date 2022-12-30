Bassil and Jumblatt agree on a presidential candidate

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil and Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat’s most recent meeting was reportedly “different than all the previous meetings and was not negative at all, contrary to all leaks,” ad-Diyar newspaper reported on Thursday.

The meeting witnessed “a common approach toward the presidential file” based on the two men’s calls for “agreeing on a candidate that would be acceptable to everyone,” the daily added.

“Jumblatt and Bassil might have found these characteristic in LBCI TV chairman Pierre Daher, agreeing to back his presidential nomination armed with the support of (Maronite) Patriarch (Beshara) al-Rahi for this choice,” ad-Diyar reported

Bassil has been opposed to the election of Suleiman Franjieh , Hezbollah’s undeclared nominee and Lebanese Forces Leader Samir Geagea ‘s undeclared nominee Army chief Joseph Aoun as presidents and has been trying to come up with a name that can secure the votes needed .

According to observers Pierre Dhaka has no chance of securing the votes of the Lebanese forces because he has been accused of hijacking LBC TV from the Lebanese Forces when Geagea was in jail . The Lebanese Forces party sued Daher claiming ownership of LBCI and alleging criminal violations by El Daher.

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt is shown with his daughter Dalia in an undated file photo . Dalia is the daughter in law of Pierre Daher. She married his son Joey last September

On the other hand Pierre Daher, is the father-in-law of Jumblatt’s daughter Dalia who married Pierre Dhaer’s son Joey last September .

Bassil , according to analysts is the most despised politician in Lebanon . The question analysts are asking will Jumblatt be able to convince Hezbollah and the Lebanese Forces to back Daher and secure the votes needed ?

One analyst told ya Libnan : “Only time will tell but don’t forget Nepotism and Corruption rule Lebanon“