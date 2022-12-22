Body of UNIFIL peacemaker killed in Lebanon flown home to Ireland

by yalibnan 139

The body of an Irish soldier who died during an attack in Lebanon is being flown home to the Republic of Ireland.

Pte Seán Rooney was killed on Wednesday while serving as part of the UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

The 24-year-old’s remains will be brought to Casement Aerodrome in Baldonel.

A UN ceremony to honour Pte Rooney took place at Beirut Airport.

Irish soldiers, part of the 121st UN battalion took part in the ceremony and Ireland’s ambassador to Egypt Nuala O’Brien laid a wreath for Pte Rooney, RTÉ reports.

Trooper Shane Kearney, 23, was also seriously injured in the attack.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney said the news was “more optimistic” about the condition of Trooper Kearney.

The soldier is now breathing independently and plans are being made to transfer him to Ireland when it is medically safe.

It is understood the soldiers’ armoured vehicle was surrounded by a mob and fired on while travelling to Beirut at around 21:00 on Wednesday.

Three separate investigations are being conducted into the incident by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Lebanese authorities led by a military prosecutor, and the Irish Defence Forces.

Mr Coveney, who was the Irish defence minister until a cabinet reshuffle at the weekend, said they "will get to the bottom of what happened".

Private Seán Rooney is now on the way home.



Your duty is done a chara, you have earned your rest. https://t.co/nyIozrS4VD — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) December 18, 2022

Mr Coveney said he had spent time with Pte Rooney’s family who were “incredibly strong, impressive people”.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said Pte Rooney would be “offered full military honours which I think is appropriate”.

“It is important we understand why an Irish soldier lost his life and another was severely injured,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It is an immensely valuable mission. Thousands of Irish people have served there which is extraordinary when you think about it.”

Three investigations into the incident are ongoing

But Irish officials reportedly have little faith in the Lebanese investigation into the murder of the peacemaker amid indications the soldier was killed in a targeted gun attack, Irish Times reported on Tuesday

There are also increasing suspicions about Hezbollah’s denial of involvement in the attack which occurred against a backdrop of heightened tensions between Unifil forces (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) and the militant group, the Times added

The firing of the bullet from the rear of the vehicle through a broken window or open door indicates Pte Rooney’s death was of a targeted nature, rather than the result of a haphazard spray of bullets, an Irish defense source told the Times

BBC/ Irish Times